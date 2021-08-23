The Appalachian Trail is struggling with a pandemic of popularity

The beautiful days are the worst at the Roller Coaster.

When the skies are blue and the weather is cool, day hikers descend on this rolling 13.5-mile section of the Appalachian Trail, which cuts from Ashby Gap to Snickers Gap in Virginia. By 9 a.m., the gravel lots are crammed with cars. And by noon, the stragglers — anxious to get on the trail — park on the highway shoulder, or illegally on residential streets.

Sometimes the day-trippers carry loud stereos in their backpacks, or discard paper coffee cups, dog poop bags and other trash on the trail. When they run out of food and water or get lost, the paramedics are summoned.

Even before the worst public health crisis in a century, more than 3 million people a year hiked parts of the 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail, which rambles from Springer Mountain, Georgia, to Mount Katahdin, Maine. But the pandemic has transformed the world's longest hiking-only footpath from a bucolic refuge to a linear version of Costco on a Saturday.

"The popularity of the Appalachian Trail has grown, but with the coronavirus, it just exploded," said David Weiss, chair of the board of supervisors in Clarke County, Virginia, home of the Roller Coaster. He described what's happening along his county's stretch of the trail as a "pretty severe crisis situation."

The onslaught of pandemic hikers has overwhelmed other places, too. On Reddit threads — "How bad are crowds on Franconia Ridge?" in New Hampshire — and on TripAdvisor, Yelp and outdoor apps like Guthook Guides and AllTrails, day-trippers trade horror stories about hours-long waits to park and how to avoid the hordes.

Megan Godersky walks her dog Dillon on an increasingly popular section of the Appalachian Trail known as the Roller Coaster. (Photo for The Washington Post by Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

Sandi Marra, president and CEO of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, said the increased usage is most obvious on the trail itself: abandoned banana peels and aluminum cans, four-foot-wide trails that have suddenly doubled in size, the overflowing parking lots.

And then, Marra said with a sigh, there's Max Patch.

"It actually looked like a field at a music festival," Marra said of the popular Appalachian Trail campsite, located in North Carolina's Pisgah National Forest. "It was insane. People were up there with their dogs and tents and coolers and pavilion tents. That's why it got shut down."

It will be two years before the damage is repaired and campers can again pitch tents there.

All of this has created a headache for the army of volunteers who keep the Appalachian Trail as pristine as possible. Devotees of the gospel of "leave no trace," they're quick to say they're glad the newbies are embracing the outdoors. "The trail is for everyone," they intone.

But their sincerity is being tested. Unlike other national parks with a limited number of entry and exit points, the Appalachian Trail runs through 14 states and offers hundreds of access points, making crowd control challenging.

Yellowstone, Zion and other big national parks have experimented with timed entry tickets, reservation and shuttle systems, and closed entrances to handle the crush of visitors.

In June, the National Park Service reported that more than 31 million people had visited its 423 sites that month — so many that it warranted a Senate Energy and Natural Resources subcommittee hearing on congestion and overcrowding.

At the July hearing, photos were blown up and displayed on stands of cars wedged into lots and lines at Arches and Yosemite national parks.

Subcommittee Chairman Angus King (I-Maine) said he didn't have any immediate solutions other than to consider pointing visitors to less-crowded places.

"We can accidentally love our parks to death," said King, who invoked the throngs at Acadia National Park in his home state of Maine. "Watching the sun rise from the top of Cadillac Mountain is a wonderful experience. Staring at the taillights of the car in front of you as you're trying to get up the mountain and find a parking place? Not so much."

A bag apparently containing feces sits on a branch along the Roller Coaster. (Photo for The Washington Post by Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

The Roller Coaster is not as renowned as Cadillac Mountain, but the path has still experienced its share of overcrowding. On a recent weekend, the trailhead at Snickers Gap reeked of sunscreen and insect repellent. A cluster of hikers blasted "Pumped Up Kicks" by Foster the People from a stereo. Families with small children — babies hanging from carriers, pudgy legs kicking — navigated the steep incline as orange butterflies flitted overhead.