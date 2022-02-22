The coronavirus menagerie

Barbara Han, a disease ecologist at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies, knew it was a question of when, not if, the coronavirus would spread to animals. As the first reports of infected animals appeared in 2020, she began working on an artificial intelligence model that would predict which creatures might be next.

“We had a pretty lofty goal of being able to predict exactly which species we should be keeping an eye on, given that we think it’s going to spill back,” Han said. As her team worked, the trickle of cases in new species became a flood: cats and dogs in homes and mink on farms. The virus infiltrated zoos, infecting the usual suspects (tigers and lions) as well as more surprising species (the coatimundi, which is native to the Americas and resembles a raccoon crossed with a lemur, and the binturong, which is native to Southeast Asia and resembles a raccoon crossed with an elderly man).

Han and her colleagues ultimately identified 540 mammalian species that were most likely to host and spread the coronavirus. She had been especially worried that the red fox, which ranked high on her list of at-risk creatures and is widespread in Europe and North America, would be susceptible to the virus.

“We’re just waiting for somebody to report it,” she said.

Just days earlier, in fact, researchers in Colorado had announced that the virus had proved capable of infecting red foxes in the lab.

“Oh, no!” Han exclaimed when informed of the finding. “It really sucks to be right in my line of work.”

Last fall, scientists analyzing tissue samples from dead white-tailed deer in Iowa found that the virus was widespread in that species. The discovery intensified concerns that the virus might establish itself in an animal reservoir, mutate and spread to other species, including back to humans. It also opened a rabbit hole: If deer can silently spread the coronavirus, what else could? And what else will?

Experts say there is no need to panic, and emphasize that animals are not to blame.

“Really, humans are infecting the animals, and now animals are sick and some of them are dying,” Han said.

But identifying the species at risk is crucial for protecting both human and animal health. It is also a formidable scientific problem, with a wide array of potentially vulnerable species. Scientists must analyze a constant, chaotic stream of computational predictions, laboratory data and confirmed infections in zoos, homes and the wild.

In an ideal world, scientists would monitor every potentially susceptible population. But in the real one, they are trying to strike a delicate balance between identifying the species of highest concern and casting a wide net as the virus mutates and variants emerge.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if you would find an animal species or an animal reservoir that nobody has thought about,” Dr. Diego Diel, a virologist at Cornell University, said.

The Basics of Infection

Scientists use a variety of tools to identify susceptible species. Each approach has limitations, but together they paint a fuller picture of which animals are at risk.

Some research teams are focusing on the ACE2 receptor, a protein found on the surface of the cells of many species. The coronavirus’s spiky protrusions allow it to bind to these receptors, like a key in a lock, and enter cells.

In 2020, a group of scientists compared the ACE2 receptors of hundreds of vertebrates, mostly mammals, with those of humans to determine which species the virus might infect. (The ACE2 receptors of birds, reptiles, fish and amphibians are not similar enough to ours to raise concern.)

“The predictions have been very good so far,” Harris A. Lewin, a biologist at the University of California, Davis, and an author of the study, said in an email. The scientists predicted, for instance, that white-tailed deer were at high risk for infection.

But some predictions proved entirely wrong: The paper identified farmed mink as a species of “very low” concern — and then in April 2020 the virus raged through mink farms.

Indeed, ACE2 offers only a snapshot of susceptibility.

“Viral infection and immunity is much more complex than just a virus binding to a cell,” Kaitlin Sawatzki, a virologist at Tufts University, said in an email.

And of the world’s nearly 6,000 mammalian species, scientists have sequenced the ACE2 receptors of just a few hundred of them, creating a biased data set.

These sequenced species include model organisms used in experiments, species that carry other diseases, and charismatic zoo denizens, not necessarily the animals that people are most likely to encounter.