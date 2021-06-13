‘The mansion on Emerson Street’

PORTLAND, Oregon — Jeremy Wooldridge had just finished mowing the grass around his tent when he saw a truck pull up in front of his homeless encampment. He'd spent the past two years living here alongside a dead-end road in a neighborhood called Sumner, gradually overtaking a vacant field between a taxi company and a high school. He knew most of the nearby families by name and the makes and models of their cars, but this was a visitor he didn't recognize.

He watched as three people got out and started coming toward his tent with a bright green sign labeled, "Illegal Campsite." They walked past the small flower bed he'd planted nearby and up to a hand-painted boulder he'd placed on the sidewalk that read: "Welcome to Our Home."

"Can I help you?" Jeremy asked. They handed him a box filled with sandwiches, bottled water, a new tent, and a sleeping bag and then introduced themselves as contractors for the city.

"So that's it?" he said. "You came here to deliver gifts?"

"No. We need to start moving you out of here," one of the contractors said. "I hate to say it, but it's time to go."

After more than a year of allowing most homeless camps to remain intact so as not to displace people during the pandemic, cities across the country are now beginning to confront another public health crisis unfolding on their streets. The number of Americans who are homeless has increased in each of the past five years, according to government data, and for the first time more than half of homeless adults are living not in shelters but in tents or sleeping bags outside. There has yet to be a nationwide homelessness count since the start of the pandemic, but a quarter of Americans now report being at "imminent risk" of losing their homes, and cities up and down the West Coast say they are overwhelmed by an unprecedented rise in homeless people, hazardous encampments and related trash.

This month, as Portland announced plans to start removing more camps, the city said it has gone from having an average of about six large encampments before the pandemic to what it now estimates to be more than 100.

One of them was Jeremy's camp on Emerson Street, which had grown during the last year into a small village of six tents and five makeshift structures built from fencing, wood pallets, disassembled trampoline parts, and tarps. The field was covered with 10-foot-high piles of scavenged construction materials, and strewn between the tents were rotting couches, car parts, a piano, a cement mixer and dozens of bicycles in various stages of disrepair. The camp had also grown during the past year to attract more people, a few of whom were newly homeless and others who came and went to visit friends or stay for a night. The nearby school and surrounding neighbors had filed a series of complaints to the city as a divide intensified over what to make of an emerging homeless crisis. The neighborhood looked at the encampment and saw suspicious cars, noxious campfire smoke, unleashed dogs, petty crime, drug paraphernalia and another field of hazardous waste in a city that the mayor said was becoming "a shocking affront to the senses."

But Jeremy, who was 43, saw the only possessions he owned — items he could repair, trade, or sell in order to live a life on the distant margins of a city where he increasingly had nowhere else to go.

"So you just start trashing my things?" he said to the contractors.

"No. It's a process," one of them said. "We can put things in storage for you. You can take whatever you want as long as we clear this area. We'll be back to get started in 48 hours."

"Can I get 72?"

"Sorry, bud. It's 48."

The contractors drove away and Jeremy walked up to a hill overlooking the camp. He started writing down an inventory of all his belongings, until after a while another resident came up to join him. Shannon Stickler, 48, had been living in the encampment on and off for a few months, ever since she was temporarily laid off from her job during the pandemic and forced out of her three-bedroom home after falling $7,500 behind on rent. She'd moved with her 13-year-old daughter into a relative's house, and then into a budget motel, and finally into their Hyundai Elentra. Eventually she'd put her belongings into storage and sent her daughter to live with a friend. She'd packed a suitcase of clothes, carpentry tools for her construction job, therapy coloring books and Zoloft, and moved into the only place she could think to go: a homeless camp four blocks from the house where she'd been living when the pandemic began.

"It seems like every place I go disappears once I get there," she told Jeremy. "What options do we have?"