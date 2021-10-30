To save a swirling season, Atlanta Braves turned to soft-serve ice cream

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are making their first World Series appearance since 1999 because of star players at several positions, an underrated pitching staff and shrewd midsummer moves by the front office.

Inside the clubhouse, though, players also point to a secret weapon. It doesn’t field, throw or hit, but it has delivered over and over again. Atlanta’s game-changer in 2021? A soft serve ice cream machine.

“When they brought that into the clubhouse, it was like magic,” infielder Johan Camargo said.

“It’s just something that we kind of rallied around,” added star reliever Tyler Matzek.

The story of how a frozen treat invigorated a team that was treading water early in the season begins in Boston in late May. Atlanta was visiting Fenway Park when, during a 9-5 loss to the Red Sox, the team endured a rain delay that lasted nearly three hours.

“We didn’t restart the game until midnight,” Matzek said. “There was nobody in the stands. It was absolutely pouring. We were like, ‘Oh, well, there’s nothing to do, so let’s eat ice cream.’”

The pantry in the visitor’s clubhouse at Fenway has a soft serve ice cream machine. For reliever Josh Tomlin, it brought back memories of trips to Dairy Queen with his father while growing up in Texas.

“It was perfect,” he said. “It had a little chocolate side and had a vanilla side, and a swirl in the middle.”

The 162-game baseball season, not including the playoffs, is arduously long. Players often look for small pleasures to break up the monotony: drinks on the team plane, a silly song to rally around, even a rare home-cooked meal. And who doesn’t like ice cream?

So soon after returning to Atlanta, Matzek said he and his teammates began teasing Calvin Minasian, who oversees the clubhouse at Truist Park, that his Boston counterpart was better at his job. Why hadn’t Minasian, they needled, sourced them a soft serve ice cream machine?

Minasian knew he couldn’t order such a device without permission. Tomlin, 37, said the players talked things over and tasked star first baseman Freddie Freeman, 32, the team’s longtime leader and reigning 2020 National League Most Valuable Player, with taking their case to General Manager Alex Anthopoulos.

Anthopoulos said his first reaction was a joking reluctance to go along. “We’re going to have all these guys crushing ice cream, and, oh, man, they’re all going to be 400 pounds,” he said he told himself. But when Anthopoulos saw the players weren’t kidding, he approved his first purchase of an ice cream machine in his 10 years as a GM.

“I view this relationship as a partnership,” Anthopoulos said. “We’re not anyone’s parents. So I can joke about stuff like that, but these guys are grown men. They’re responsible. Freddie, especially, takes tremendous care of himself. But it’s something they really wanted. And it’s a two-way street, right? We ask these guys as a club for stuff all the time: ‘Can you help us out with this?’ or, ‘Can you help us out with that?’”

The requests can range from participating in charity and marketing events to helping vet potential roster additions. A week before Atlanta traded for Cleveland outfielder Eddie Rosario, for example, he called infielder Ehire Adrianza, a former teammate of Rosario’s in Minnesota, for his perspective. Rosario has since blossomed into an October star.

“If they feel strongly about something — within reason, obviously — then sure,” Anthopoulos said, though he joked that “if they said, ‘Hey, we want five ice cream machines, a cotton candy machine and we want this and that,’ of course, no.”

The players said they understood the boundaries.

“Everyone thinks that we eat chicken breast and vegetables every single second of the day,” Matzek said. “I mean, we do. We’ve got to take care of our bodies. But everybody loves ice cream.”

The machine arrived during the second week of June, when the team was a season-low five games under .500. When Anthopoulos finally saw it, he snapped a photo and texted it to Freeman, who replied, “2-0!!!” The team, Freeman was saying, had won consecutive games since the machine had been turned on.

The banter between the GM and star soon turned into a running joke. “We’ll be a softball team soon enough,” Anthopoulos messaged at one point. “Anything to win the East!!!” Freeman replied, referring to the team’s division.

A few days later, Freeman texted Anthopoulos to tell him they were now 3-1 with the ice cream. He also sent a photo of himself enjoying a cup of it. Anthopoulos later joked to Freeman that he would get a machine installed in Freeman’s house if the team won its division.