Vietnamese Americans, once displaced themselves, mobilize to help Afghans

In the middle of the night, Uyen Nguyen trudged through a grassy marshland with her mother and three siblings until they reached the edge of the ocean, where a small, dilapidated fishing boat was beached on the sand. It set off with 31 people packed on it.

It was 1985, a decade after Saigon had fallen, and their final attempt at fleeing Vietnam. Days later, the boat’s engine sputtered out, stranding the passengers at sea for about a month and forcing them to catch rainwater to sustain themselves. Ten people died, including Nguyen’s mother and two of her siblings. The others, including Nguyen, 10, and her 15-year-old brother, were rescued by fishermen and taken to a refugee camp in the Philippines.

Nguyen thought of that escape after seeing images of Afghans crammed on U.S. military planes in August, desperate to leave a country ravaged by a decadeslong war. The unmistakable parallels, she said, have compelled her to help Afghans whose situation is similar to what she experienced.

“We can’t just sit back, especially since we’re either refugees or children of refugees,” said Nguyen, 46, an entrepreneur in Seattle who eventually immigrated to the United States with her brother as unaccompanied minors. “I don’t see an option not to do something.”

The Vietnam War has long stood as a symbol of American failure, with thousands of Vietnamese left behind after U.S. troops swiftly withdrew and communist forces toppled Saigon. For many who made it to the United States, watching the chaotic exit of American allies unfold in Afghanistan as the Taliban captured province after province evoked reminders of their own harrowing experiences fleeing their home country. But the painfully familiar scenes have also served as a catalyst for Vietnamese Americans across the country to mobilize in support of the Afghans. Many have offered their homes, organized fundraisers and begun political advocacy campaigns.

About 64,000 evacuees have arrived in the United States since the Taliban seized Kabul over the summer, with the majority spending weeks on military bases before they are resettled. Those Afghans are now rebuilding their lives in an unfamiliar country, just as thousands of Vietnamese did over 40 years ago.

One day after the Afghan government collapsed, Nguyen texted a group of friends and proposed starting an organization that would recruit Vietnamese American families to host the Afghans streaming into the Seattle area. The five friends founded Viets4Afghans, which initially aimed to enlist 75 families — a nod to the year Saigon fell. More than 100 have volunteered.

The entrepreneur Uyen Nguyen, 46, in Seattle, Sept. 10, 2021. Nguyen said she felt compelled to help Afghans because of her experience fleeing Vietnam at age 10. (Ruth Fremson/The New York Times)

Thanh Tan, 40, a journalist and filmmaker in Seattle who helped start the group, said her father, a South Vietnamese officer, decided to leave Vietnam after being sent to a re-education camp for six months after the war’s end. Like other allies of U.S. forces, he was targeted for reprisal. He escaped by boat in October 1978, making it to Malaysia before arriving in Olympia, Washington.

Tan’s parents would often tell her stories about the Americans who helped them find jobs and resettle. Some befriended her parents, inviting them to their homes and offering meals. Vietnamese people who had resettled in America earlier also helped her father find work cleaning restaurants and schools while he took community college classes.

Her group now hopes to do the same for Afghans arriving with few belongings or relatives in the country. Although Tan acknowledged that there are clear differences between the two wars, she said there was a shared experience among the refugees.

“We understand the experience of what Afghans are going through in a way that very few others can,” she said.

Thuy Do, 39, a family physician, and Jesse Robbins, 39, a self-defense instructor, in Seattle, Sept. 10, 2021. They offered their second home, which they usually rent out, to refugees. (Ruth Fremson/The New York Times)

Among those taking in refugees are Thuy Do, 39, a family physician, and her husband, Jesse Robbins, 39, a self-defense instructor, who have hosted two families in Seattle in a second home they own.

The father of one of them, Abdul Matin Qadiri, 46, said he, his wife and four children moved into that home in recent weeks. Do and Robbins have stopped by to spend time with them, Qadiri said, bringing items like a teapot and a television.

“We are happy, very excited,” Qadiri said through a translator.