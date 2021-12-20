While Britney Spears felt trapped, her business manager benefited

In early 2008, a small-time Tennessee company with big-time aspirations made a loan to Britney Spears' father, who for years had struggled financially.

Less than a month later — after consulting with the owner of the company, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group — James P. Spears, known as Jamie, had his daughter placed into a conservatorship, a legal arrangement typically reserved for people unable to care for themselves or work. He would wield vast power over her life and finances.

Jamie Spears soon sent his daughter on a 97-show international tour. And he hired Tri Star, to whom he still owed at least $40,000, to manage her business.

Over the ensuing decade, that assignment would generate millions of dollars for Tri Star and help transform it and its owner, Louise Taylor, into one of the premier managers in entertainment, with clients including the Kardashians.

Today, Taylor — a deeply religious former bookkeeper who had few notable clients before Britney Spears — faces questions, from Britney Spears' lawyers and others, about how much money she made as the pop star’s business manager and whether she improperly enriched herself.

The conservatorship, which a California judge ended last month, was intended to protect Britney Spears from financial exploitation.

But Britney Spears has said she felt at times that she was coerced to work. The more she did, the more money she generated, and the more flowed to the lawyers, managers, agents and other gatekeepers who surrounded the singer — thanks in part to a variety of unusual financial arrangements.

Near the center of it all was Taylor, according to a New York Times investigation based on court filings, financial records, company documents and interviews with more than 70 people familiar with the conservatorship, Taylor or her businesses.

Not long after the conservatorship commenced, accounts for Britney Spears were opened at an obscure Tennessee firm, Stonebridge Wealth Management, that Taylor co-founded and co-owned.

While the firm said it did not receive fees for many services it provided, several other maneuvers appeared to benefit Taylor.

When a security company hired by Jamie Spears surveilled “Free Britney” protesters who criticized Taylor, Britney Spears' estate paid, according to a former employee at the security company. The estate also paid some of Taylor’s personal legal fees, leading Britney Spears' lawyer to complain to a California court.

In 2010, tens of thousands of dollars from Britney Spears' charitable foundation went to a Christian counseling group with ties to Taylor and her husband and whose founder once boasted that the group helped people abandon lesbianism. Britney Spears has been an icon to the LGBTQ community.

Jamie Spears, who collected millions of dollars from his daughter as her conservator, also at times donated 10% of that income to a church run by the Taylors, according to a financial document reviewed by the Times.

And Britney Spears' estate paid for ads in Hollywood trade publications praising Taylor and Tri Star.

It isn’t clear if Britney Spears knew how her money was spent. Her lawyer is investigating whether Jamie Spears, Taylor and others unfairly profited from what Britney Spears viewed as her wrongful captivity.

“They should be in jail,” Britney Spears said in court in June.

Alex Weingarten, a lawyer for Jamie Spears, said that “Jamie’s administration of Britney’s estate was always consistent with Britney’s best interests.” He said the court, a co-conservator and Britney Spears' court-appointed lawyer approved of Jamie Spears' decisions. He added, “Jamie has nothing to hide and will therefore hide nothing.”

Charles Harder, a lawyer for Taylor, said Tri Star “faithfully served the estate” and helped Britney Spears build an estimated $60 million fortune. “That is a success by any standard.”

Matthew White, a lawyer for Stonebridge, defended the firm’s work, saying in a recent letter to Britney Spears' legal team that it “worked diligently and tirelessly to provide valuable services to benefit the estate,” often for no fee.