Woodward and Bernstein thought Nixon defined corruption. Then came Trump.

"Hate!" Trump said.

A shot of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was next. She had no expression on her face.

"Hate! See the hate!" Trump said.

The camera lingered a long time on Sen. Kamala Harris. She would be chosen as Biden's running mate the next year. She had a bland, polite look on her face.

"Hate!" Trump said loudly within inches of Woodward's neck. "See the hate! See the hate!"

It was a remarkable moment. A psychiatrist might say it was a projection of his own hatred of Democrats. But it was so intense that it did not resemble the subdued reaction of the Democrats. His insistence that it was "Hate!" was unsupported by the images on Scavino's computer. Many Democrats, of course, did hate him. They were vocal and angry opponents of his presidency. But this Trump spectacle was unforgettable and bizarre.

The day Nixon resigned the presidency, Aug. 9, 1974, he gave his farewell address in the East Room of the White House. He had no script. His wife, Pat, his two daughters and their husbands stood behind him. Nixon spoke of how his mother and father were misunderstood and proceeded to unleash more grievances.

Then suddenly, as if he had found a larger message, he smiled gently and offered his final counsel to all. "Always remember, others may hate you — but those who hate you don't win unless you hate them, and then you destroy yourself."

It seemed a blinding moment of self-understanding. Hate had been the trademark of his presidency. But in the end he had come to realize that hate was the poison, the engine that had destroyed him.

Nixon accepted the full Watergate pardon from President Gerald Ford 30 days after his resignation. Whenever anyone asked Ford why he had not insisted on an explicit admission from Nixon that he had committed crimes, Ford confidently said he had the answer.

"I've got it in my wallet here," he would reply, pulling out a folded, dog-eared piece of paper summarizing the Supreme Court decision Burdick v. United States in 1915. The justices had ruled that a pardon "carries an imputation of guilt; acceptance a confession of it."

Nixon confessed by accepting the pardon, Ford said. "That was always very reassuring to me."

In 1977, just three years out of office, Nixon gave a series of televised interviews to the British journalist David Frost. Nixon was paid $600,000. The first broadcast interview on Watergate drew 45 million television viewers — a record for a political interview that stands to this day.

Nixon said he had "let the American people down" but had not obstructed justice. "I didn't think of it as a coverup. I didn't intend it to cover up. Let me say, if I intended to cover up, believe me, I'd have done it."

A year later, in his memoir "RN," he continued his war on history. "My actions and omissions, while regrettable and possibly indefensible, were not impeachable."

A president, he added in the Frost interview, has broad authority and cannot break the law. "When the president does it, that means that it is not illegal," Nixon said.

In a later book in 1990, "In the Arena," Nixon intensified his denials, claiming it was a myth that he had ordered hush-money payments.

A tape of his March 21, 1973, meeting, however, shows that he ordered John Dean to get the money 12 times.

Sen. Sam Ervin, D-N.C., the chairman of the Senate Watergate Committee, offered a final diagnosis. Nixon and his aides were driven by "a lust for political power."

Though Ervin died 32 years before Trump became president, the label "lust for political power" applies.

Never a coherent strategist, Trump can be a powerful propagandist. He has woven together a series of assertions that he won in 2020, though there is no evidence to support it.

More than a year after Joe Biden's inauguration, polling shows that only 21% of Republicans say they believe Biden is the legitimate president of the United States.

Their reasoning shows how the Trump rhetoric and playbook have convinced them. Between 74 and 83% of the Republicans who denied Biden's victory were swayed by Trump's false claims of massive voter fraud.

Trump's claims have always been presented with unwavering, emotional consistency, revealing little or no self-doubt. As the 2024 election approaches, Trump seems on the verge of once again seeking the presidency.

Both Nixon and Trump have been willing prisoners of their compulsions to dominate, and to gain and hold political power through virtually any means. In leaning so heavily on these dark impulses, they defined two of the most dangerous and troubling eras in American history.

As Washington warned in his Farewell Address more than 225 years ago, unprincipled leaders could create "permanent despotism," "the ruins of public liberty," and "riot and insurrection."

Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward are co-authors of "All the President's Men" and "The Final Days."