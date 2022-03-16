Zelensky speech to Congress could add pressure on Biden

President Joe Biden has repeatedly rejected the idea of more air cover for Ukraine in its war with Russia, warning that sending Polish fighter jets to Ukraine — or enforcing a no-fly zone above it — could lead to a global conflagration with a nuclear-armed foe.

"That's called 'World War Three,'" Biden told Democratic lawmakers Friday.

Biden's reluctance to provide Ukraine with some kinds of military assistance that the Eastern European country has requested will face its biggest and most emotional test Wednesday morning, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Congress as part of a virtual tour of Western capitals this month.

Zelensky's speech to U.S. lawmakers is expected to be equal parts beseeching and defiant, asking the Biden administration — as he has other Western allies — to "please close the sky" above Ukraine. The speech is also likely to provide an opening for Republicans, who have already begun criticizing Biden for being too cautious and weak in his handling of Russia's aggression.

Zelensky has proved to be a capable and inspiring leader, with an ability to prompt outpourings of global support. And he has shown himself willing to simultaneously rally and shame world leaders who he believes are not offering sufficient support in Ukraine's war with Russia.

"Can you blame him for that?" said Igor Novikov, a former Zelensky adviser. "He's a collective portrait of the Ukrainian people, and the Ukrainian people are suffering greatly at the moment. And a lot of the horrific damage to our country and to the lives of our people could have been prevented — and can still be prevented - by closing down our airspace, by providing us with proper antiaircraft systems and by providing us with the necessary support."

In a series of hopscotching video addresses to Western allies earlier this month, Zelensky offered a stream of what White House press secretary Jen Psaki described Tuesday as "very powerful" remarks, providing a likely preview of his speech to Congress on Wednesday.

Addressing European leaders at the beginning of the month, Zelensky's appeal was so emotional that his English-language interpreter briefly choked up. A week later, when he addressed the British Parliament, Zelensky made a similarly moving pitch, echoing a refrain from an oration that British Prime Minister Winston Churchill delivered during World War II.

And a week after that, on Tuesday, Zelensky addressed Canada's Parliament, calling on Canadians generally — and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau specifically — to support a no-fly zone over Ukraine and asking them to envision an unprovoked bombing attack on their own country.

"Imagine that someone is taking siege, laying siege, to Vancouver," implored Zelensky, who received a nearly three-minute standing ovation from the Canadian lawmakers when he finished.

A senior Ukrainian official said he expected Zelensky to repeat the same calls for assistance Wednesday. And Novikov predicted Zelensky's speech "will be emotionally charged."

"It will be sincere and honest," Novikov said. "He needs to first of all make sure support for us is both bipartisan and nonpartisan."

Psaki, however, told reporters Tuesday that no matter how impassioned or poignant a speech Zelensky delivers to U.S. lawmakers, the Biden administration has no plans to accede to some of his larger demands, such as helping enforce a no-fly zone or providing his country with the fighter jets that Poland has offered send to a U.S. base for use in Ukraine.

Psaki invoked the military and security assistance the administration has already provided to Ukraine, before reiterating that Biden remains unwilling to take certain steps to defend Ukraine, notably those that could result in a direct clash between U.S. and Russian forces.

"The president has to look at decisions that are made through the prism of what is in our national security interests and global security interests, and he continues to believe that a no-fly zone would be escalatory — could prompt a war with Russia," Psaki said.

A no-fly zone, she added later, "essentially means us shooting down Russian planes and them potentially shooting back at us."

A senior White House official noted that the United States has already provided Ukraine with a range of security assistance over the past year, including over 600 Stinger antiaircraft systems, roughly 2,600 Javelin anti-armor systems, 200 grenade launchers and nearly 40 million rounds of small-arms ammunition, among other equipment. A second White House official added that Biden is expected to announce on Wednesday an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine, bringing the total aid announced in the past week to $1 billion.