2-bedroom home in Cloverdale sells for $510,000

The property located at 155 Grace Court in Cloverdale was sold on March 22, 2023 for $510,000, or $447 per square foot. The house, built in 1972, has an interior space of 1,140 square feet. The property features two bedrooms and one bath. The unit sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In February 2023, a 1,073-square-foot home on Heidi Lane in Cloverdale sold for $535,000, a price per square foot of $499.

On Hillside Drive in Cloverdale in January 2023 a 2,157-square-foot home was sold for $655,000, a price per square foot of $304.

A 1,288-square-foot home at 420 North Washington Street in Cloverdale sold in March 2023 for $566,000, a price per square foot of $439.

