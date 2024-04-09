2-bedroom home in Cloverdale sells for $716,500

216 Clover Springs Drive (Google Street View)

A house located at 216 Clover Springs Drive in Cloverdale has a new owner.

The 1,536-square-foot property, built in 2000, was sold on March 22, 2024, for $716,500, or $466 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,098 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Moulton Court in Cloverdale in December 2023 a 1,750-square-foot home was sold for $665,000, a price per square foot of $380. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,300-square-foot home at 207 Creekside Street in Cloverdale sold in September 2023 for $609,000, a price per square foot of $468. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,685-square-foot home on Red Mountain Drive in Cloverdale sold for $690,000, a price per square foot of $409. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

