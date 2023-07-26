2-bedroom home in Guerneville sells for $500,000

A 1,056-square-foot house built in 1925 has changed hands. The historic property located at 19392 Hidden Valley Road in Guerneville was sold on July 6, 2023, for $500,000, or $473 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 9,583 square feet.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In April 2023, a 1,442-square-foot home on Old Cazadero Road in Guerneville sold for $679,000, a price per square foot of $471. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Summit Avenue in Guerneville in January 2023 a 1,680-square-foot home was sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $378. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,749-square-foot home at 17550 Old Monte Rio Road in Guerneville sold in March 2023 for $373,583, a price per square foot of $214. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.