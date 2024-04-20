2-bedroom home in Healdsburg sells for $1.2 million

216 Plaza Street (Google Street View)

A 784-square-foot house built in 1948 has changed hands.

The property located at 216 Plaza Street in Healdsburg was sold on April 2, 2024. The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $1,531 per square foot.

This single-story home has two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the home comes with an attached one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The property's lot measures 5,355 square feet square feet in area.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Matheson Street in Healdsburg in June 2023 a 2,678-square-foot home was sold for $3,460,000, a price per square foot of $1,292. The home has 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A 1,087-square-foot home at 416 East Street in Healdsburg sold in May 2023 for $1,263,000, a price per square foot of $1,162. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In July 2023, a 704-square-foot home on Marion Lane in Healdsburg sold for $795,000, a price per square foot of $1,129. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

