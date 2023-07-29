2-bedroom home in Healdsburg sells for $1.3 million

A house located at 526 Fitch Street in Healdsburg has a new owner. The 1,052-square-foot property, built in 1936, was sold on July 11, 2023. The $1,325,000 purchase price works out to $1,260 per square foot. This single-story home has two bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with an attached one-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 3,920 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In April 2023, a 743-square-foot home on Brown Street in Healdsburg sold for $867,000, a price per square foot of $1,167. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Brown Street in Healdsburg in May 2023 a 1,337-square-foot home was sold for $1,216,000, a price per square foot of $909. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,524-square-foot home at 448 Grant Street in Healdsburg sold in May 2023 for $890,000, a price per square foot of $584. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

