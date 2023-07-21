2-bedroom home in Healdsburg sells for $815,000

A 1,096-square-foot house built in 1968 has changed hands. The property located at 2494 Riverview Drive in Healdsburg was sold on June 30, 2023. The $815,000 purchase price works out to $744 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Situated on a spacious 0.4-acre lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On North Fitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg in January 2023 a 440-square-foot home was sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $966. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

A 1,320-square-foot home at 2707 North Fitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg sold in April 2023 for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $1,023. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,406-square-foot home on North Fitch Mountain Road in Healdsburg sold for $655,000, a price per square foot of $466. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

