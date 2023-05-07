2-bedroom home in Petaluma sells for $1.1 million

A 1,118-square-foot house built in 1928 has changed hands. The historic property located at 612 Prospect Street in Petaluma was sold on April 12, 2023. The $1,090,000 purchase price works out to $975 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bath, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 2,613-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In April 2023, a 1,977-square-foot home on Park Avenue in Petaluma sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $481.

On Oak Street in Petaluma in January 2023 a 886-square-foot home was sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $767.

A 1,017-square-foot home at 591 Kent Street in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $983.

