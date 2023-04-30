2-bedroom home in Petaluma sells for $790,000

A historic house located at 400 West Street in Petaluma has a new owner. The 1,572-square-foot property, built in 1925, was sold on April 7, 2023, for $790,000, or $503 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 4,356-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,012-square-foot home at 31 Cherry Street in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $680,000, a price per square foot of $672.

On Kent Street in Petaluma in March 2023 a 1,017-square-foot home was sold for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $983.

In March 2023, a 988-square-foot home on Kentucky Street in Petaluma sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $759.

