2-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $600,000

A 1,560-square-foot house built in 1966 has changed hands. The property located at 1666 Allan Way in Santa Rosa was sold on June 26, 2023, for $600,000, or $385 per square foot. This single-story home has two bedrooms and one bath. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 0.7-acre.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 2,639-square-foot home at 2083 Cooper Drive in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $515,250, a price per square foot of $195. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,398-square-foot home on Linwood Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $512,000, a price per square foot of $366. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Gordon Lane in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 2,570-square-foot home was sold for $860,000, a price per square foot of $335. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.