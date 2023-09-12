2-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $630,000

664 Charles Street (Google Street View)

A 1,083-square-foot house built in 1910 has changed hands.

The historic property located at 664 Charles Street in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 22, 2023, for $630,000, or $582 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with floor/wall heating and a cooling system. In addition, the home provides a detached garage.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,360-square-foot home at 729 Charles Street in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $610,000, a price per square foot of $449. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Mill Street in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 715-square-foot home was sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $580. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In August 2023, a 1,437-square-foot home on Mill Street in Santa Rosa sold for $615,000, a price per square foot of $428. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

