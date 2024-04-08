2-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $715,000

369 Green Field Circle (Google Street View)

A house located at 369 Green Field Circle in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 1,155-square-foot property, built in 1963, was sold on March 18, 2024.

The $715,000 purchase price works out to $619 per square foot.

This single-story house has two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The property occupies a lot of 5,662 square feet.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,488-square-foot home at 420 Deerfield Circle in Santa Rosa sold in March 2024 for $720,000, a price per square foot of $484. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Deerfield Circle in Santa Rosa in December 2023 a 1,236-square-foot home was sold for $695,000, a price per square foot of $562. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 1,870-square-foot home on Mockingbird Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $767,000, a price per square foot of $410. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.