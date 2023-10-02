2-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $755,000

7136 Oak Leaf Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 7136 Oak Leaf Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 14, 2023 for $755,000, or $475 per square foot.

The house, built in 1971, has an interior space of 1,591 square feet. The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with an attached one-car garage.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,718-square-foot home at 85 Autumn Leaf Drive in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $805,000, a price per square foot of $469. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Oak Leaf Drive in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,748-square-foot home was sold for $690,000, a price per square foot of $395. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,345-square-foot home on Belhaven Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $465. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.