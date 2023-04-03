2-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $759,000

A spacious house located at 410 Oak Mesa Court in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 2,035-square-foot property, built in 1980, was sold on March 15, 2023. The $759,000 purchase price works out to $373 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,485-square-foot home at 483 Oak Mesa Place in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $729,000, a price per square foot of $491.

In January 2023, a 2,194-square-foot home on Overlook Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $308.

On Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,785-square-foot home was sold for $599,000, a price per square foot of $336.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.