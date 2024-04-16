2-bedroom home in Sea Ranch sells for $1.9 million

A 2,560-square-foot house built in 1975 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 39295 Pacific Reach in Sea Ranch was sold on March 29, 2024, for $1,925,000, or $752 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story home consists of two bedrooms and four baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The property occupies a lot of 0.4-acre.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In November 2023, a 1,230-square-foot home on Sea Watch in The Sea Ranch sold for $975,000, a price per square foot of $793. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Pacific Reach in The Sea Ranch in February 2024 a 1,640-square-foot home was sold for $958,500, a price per square foot of $584. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,709-square-foot home at 39174 Pacific Reach in The Sea Ranch sold in October 2023 for $1,150,000, a price per square foot of $673. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

