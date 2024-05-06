2-bedroom home in Sea Ranch sells for $2.8 million

A spacious house located at 296 Buckeye in Sea Ranch has new owners.

The 2,843-square-foot property, built in 1989, was sold on April 12, 2024.

The $2,800,000 purchase price works out to $985 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house includes two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with a two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,268-square-foot home at 42070 Rock Cod in The Sea Ranch sold in June 2023 for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $946. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Broad Reach in The Sea Ranch in October 2023 a 1,616-square-foot home was sold for $1,010,000, a price per square foot of $625. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 1,625-square-foot home on Ballast Road in The Sea Ranch sold for $1,610,000, a price per square foot of $991. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.