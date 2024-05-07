2-bedroom home in Sea Ranch sells for $868,000

A house located at 200 Screech Owl in Sea Ranch has new owners.

The 1,970-square-foot property, built in 1988, was sold on April 15, 2024, for $868,000, or $441 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story house includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The property's lot measures 0.4-acre square feet in area.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Leeward Road in The Sea Ranch in September 2023 a 2,455-square-foot home was sold for $1,100,000, a price per square foot of $448. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,656-square-foot home at 41466 Deer Trail in The Sea Ranch sold in February 2023 for $825,000, a price per square foot of $498. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 2,681-square-foot home on Riven in The Sea Ranch sold for $1,529,000, a price per square foot of $570. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

