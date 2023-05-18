2-bedroom home in Sebastopol sells for $825,000

The property located at 568 Live Oak Avenue in Sebastopol was sold on April 28, 2023. The $825,000 purchase price works out to $897 per square foot. The house, built in 1974, has an interior space of 920 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Soll Court in Sebastopol in April 2023 a 1,853-square-foot home was sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $513.

A 3,956-square-foot home at 615 Dufranc Avenue in Sebastopol sold in December 2022 for $2,264,500, a price per square foot of $572.

In March 2023, a 3,032-square-foot home on Healdsburg Avenue in Sebastopol sold for $1,650,000, a price per square foot of $544.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.