2-bedroom home in Windsor sells for $540,000

A 1,212-square-foot house built in 1998 has changed hands. The property located at 9107 Benny Goodman Way in Windsor was sold on July 21, 2023. The $540,000 purchase price works out to $446 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with an attached one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 3,484 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In May 2023, a 1,499-square-foot home on Fred Waring Court in Windsor sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $440. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Cottontail Way in Windsor in June 2023 a 2,339-square-foot home was sold for $864,000, a price per square foot of $369. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,506-square-foot home at 819 Les Brown Court in Windsor sold in July 2023 for $725,000, a price per square foot of $481. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.