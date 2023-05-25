2-bedroom home in Windsor sells for $672,000

The property located at 802 Fred Waring Court in Windsor was sold on May 5, 2023 for $672,000, or $446 per square foot. The house, built in 1998, has an interior space of 1,506 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In February 2023, a 1,485-square-foot home on Lakewood Drive in Windsor sold for $720,000, a price per square foot of $485.

A 1,262-square-foot home at 830 Pulteney Place in Windsor sold in April 2023 for $650,000, a price per square foot of $515.

On Lazy Creek Drive in Windsor in January 2023 a 1,400-square-foot home was sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $536.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.