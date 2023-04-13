2-bedroom home sells for $1.3 million in Guerneville

A 1,744-square-foot house built in 1987 has changed hands. The property located at 16389 Cutten Drive in Guerneville was sold on March 23, 2023, for $1,250,000, or $717 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

