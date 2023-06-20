2-bedroom home sells for $1.3 million in Sea Ranch

The property located at 357 Deerfield Road in Sea Ranch was sold on June 2, 2023 for $1,250,000, or $681 per square foot. The house, built in 2005, has an interior space of 1,835 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot.

