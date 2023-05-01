2-bedroom home sells for $1.3 million in Sea Ranch

A 978-square-foot house built in 1969 has changed hands. The property located at 82 Seal Rock Reach in Sea Ranch was sold on April 10, 2023. The $1,300,000 purchase price works out to $1,329 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two baths. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.