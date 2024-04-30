2-bedroom home sells for $469,000 in Santa Rosa

A house located at 11 Meadowgreen Court in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 1,220-square-foot property, built in 1971, was sold on April 10, 2024, for $469,000, or $384 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with a garage.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In September 2023, a 1,269-square-foot home on Stone Bridge Road in Santa Rosa sold for $624,000, a price per square foot of $492. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Pine Valley Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2024 a 1,684-square-foot home was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $386. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,401-square-foot home at 6596 Meadowridge Drive in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $720,000, a price per square foot of $514. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

