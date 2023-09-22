2-bedroom home sells for $485,000 in Forestville

9436 Argonne Way (Google Street View)

A 792-square-foot house built in 1954 has changed hands.

The property located at 9436 Argonne Way in Forestville was sold on Sept. 1, 2023. The $485,000 purchase price works out to $612 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and one bath. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of composition shingles on the roof. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the home is equipped with a garage.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 548-square-foot home at 9599 Argonne Way in Forestville sold in June 2023 for $415,000, a price per square foot of $757. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

In May 2023, a 948-square-foot home on Argonne Way in Forestville sold for $590,000, a price per square foot of $622. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Farrell Drive in Forestville in June 2023 a 1,376-square-foot home was sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $436. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.