2-bedroom home sells for $500,000 in Forestville

A historic house located at 11160 Ice Box Canyon Road in Forestville has new owners.

The 1,193-square-foot property, built in 1925, was sold on April 11, 2024.

The $500,000 purchase price works out to $419 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story home includes two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is situated on a lot spanning 5,227 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Sunset Avenue in Forestville in July 2023 a 696-square-foot home was sold for $445,000, a price per square foot of $639. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In June 2023, a 3,424-square-foot home on Old River Road in Forestville sold for $2,200,000, a price per square foot of $643. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,401-square-foot home at 10946 River Road in Forestville sold in August 2023 for $676,500, a price per square foot of $483. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

