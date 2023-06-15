2-bedroom home sells for $500,000 in Guerneville

A house located at 16630 Neeley Road in Guerneville has a new owner. The 709-square-foot property, built in 1938, was sold on May 18, 2023, for $500,000, or $705 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 4,356-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Third Street in Guerneville in April 2023 a 1,066-square-foot home was sold for $567,000, a price per square foot of $532. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 992-square-foot home at 14225 Cherry Street in Guerneville sold in May 2023 for $340,000, a price per square foot of $343. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In May 2023, a 1,088-square-foot home on Cherry Street in Guerneville sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $538. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.