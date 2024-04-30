2-bedroom home sells for $552,000 in Santa Rosa

851 Yulupa Avenue (Google Street View)

A house located at 851 Yulupa Avenue in Santa Rosa has a new owner.

The 843-square-foot property, built in 1952, was sold on April 9, 2024, for $552,000, or $655 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house includes two bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house provides a one-car garage. The property's lot measures 6,098 square feet square feet in area.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 926-square-foot home at 3271 Claremont Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $550,000, a price per square foot of $594. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In September 2023, a 1,222-square-foot home on Rocklin Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $634. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Colorado Boulevard in Santa Rosa in April 2024 a 956-square-foot home was sold for $610,000, a price per square foot of $638. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.