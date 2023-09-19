2-bedroom home sells for $565,000 in Santa Rosa

A 1,080-square-foot house built in 1967 has changed hands.

The property located at 1102 Burbank Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 31, 2023, for $565,000, or $523 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Hughes Avenue in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,603-square-foot home was sold for $480,000, a price per square foot of $299. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,603-square-foot home at 1117 Hughes Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $560,000, a price per square foot of $349. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In August 2023, a 1,278-square-foot home on Janero Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $535,000, a price per square foot of $419. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.