2-bedroom home sells for $605,000 in Santa Rosa

The historic property located at 433 Lincoln Street in Santa Rosa was sold on June 22, 2023. The $605,000 purchase price works out to $522 per square foot. The house, built in 1927, has an interior space of 1,159 square feet. The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and one bath. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from composition shingles. The property is equipped with floor/wall heating and a cooling system. In addition, the house comes with a detached one-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 3,484 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In January 2023, a 1,647-square-foot home on Lincoln Street in Santa Rosa sold for $498,500, a price per square foot of $303. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 720-square-foot home at 407 Carrillo Street in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $585,000, a price per square foot of $813. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

On Denton Way in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,281-square-foot home was sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $457. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.