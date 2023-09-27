2-bedroom home sells for $609,000 in Cloverdale

207 Creekside Street (Google Street View)

A 1,300-square-foot house built in 2000 has changed hands.

The property located at 207 Creekside Street in Cloverdale was sold on Sept. 11, 2023, for $609,000, or $468 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In June 2023, a 1,672-square-foot home on Red Mountain Drive in Cloverdale sold for $690,000, a price per square foot of $413. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,338-square-foot home at 303 Clover Springs Drive in Cloverdale sold in August 2023 for $799,000, a price per square foot of $342. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Red Mountain Drive in Cloverdale in July 2023 a 1,685-square-foot home was sold for $690,000, a price per square foot of $409. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.