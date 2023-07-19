2-bedroom home sells for $690,000 in Cloverdale

The property located at 277 Red Mountain Drive in Cloverdale was sold on June 29, 2023 for $690,000, or $413 per square foot. The house, built in 2000, has an interior space of 1,672 square feet. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 6,534 square feet.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In May 2023, a 2,116-square-foot home on Primrose Lane in Cloverdale sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $354. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Spring Court in Cloverdale in June 2023 a 1,300-square-foot home was sold for $649,000, a price per square foot of $499. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,536-square-foot home at 106 Plumeria Court in Cloverdale sold in March 2023 for $625,000, a price per square foot of $407. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.