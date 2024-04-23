2-bedroom home sells for $732,000 in Santa Rosa

The spacious property located at 2190 Brush Creek Road in Santa Rosa was sold on April 2, 2024 for $732,000, or $292 per square foot.

The house, built in 1980, has an interior space of 2,503 square feet.

The layout of this two-story home consists of two bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4-acre.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In July 2023, a 3,418-square-foot home on Brush Creek Road in Santa Rosa sold for $1,720,000, a price per square foot of $503. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Brush Creek Road in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,842-square-foot home was sold for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $679. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,431-square-foot home at 2141 Rivera Drive in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $840,000, a price per square foot of $587. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

