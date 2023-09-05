2-bedroom home sells for $735,000 in Santa Rosa

A 1,874-square-foot house built in 1988 has changed hands.

The property located at 7950 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 16, 2023, for $735,000, or $392 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house comes with a two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 2,188-square-foot home at 8102 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa sold in August 2023 for $995,000, a price per square foot of $455. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Riven Rock Way in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,552-square-foot home was sold for $820,000, a price per square foot of $528. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 2,212-square-foot home on Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $859,000, a price per square foot of $388. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.