2-bedroom home sells for $739,000 in Guerneville

A house located at 16260 Rio Nido Road in Guerneville has a new owner.

The 1,163-square-foot property, built in 1950, was sold on April 19, 2024, for $739,000, or $635 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with radiant heating and a cooling system. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.3-acre.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 2,276-square-foot home at 16343 Rio Nido Road in Guerneville sold in October 2023 for $535,000, a price per square foot of $235. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Rio Nido Road in Guerneville in June 2023 a 840-square-foot home was sold for $599,000, a price per square foot of $713. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In July 2023, a 528-square-foot home on Rio Nido Road in Guerneville sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $758. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.