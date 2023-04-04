2-bedroom home sells for $741,000 in Santa Rosa

A spacious house located at 1515 Mayten Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 2,045-square-foot property, built in 1968, was sold on March 13, 2023, for $741,000, or $362 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,764-square-foot home at 2209 Hillside Drive in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $840,000, a price per square foot of $476.

In January 2023, a 2,404-square-foot home on Northwood Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,399,000, a price per square foot of $582.

On Ridgeview Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,502-square-foot home was sold for $880,000, a price per square foot of $352.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.