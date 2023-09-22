2-bedroom home sells for $749,000 in Healdsburg

1353 Lupine Road (Google Street View)

A 1,004-square-foot house built in 1974 has changed hands.

The property located at 1353 Lupine Road in Healdsburg was sold on Aug. 31, 2023, for $749,000, or $746 per square foot. This single-story home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home's outer structure has composition shingles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Lupine Road in Healdsburg in August 2023 a 1,140-square-foot home was sold for $437,000, a price per square foot of $383. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,316-square-foot home at 239 Alexandria Drive in Healdsburg sold in July 2023 for $875,000, a price per square foot of $665. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,572-square-foot home on Alexandria Court in Healdsburg sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $668. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

