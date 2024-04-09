2-bedroom home sells for $760,000 in Santa Rosa

255 Silver Creek Circle (Google Street View)

A 1,530-square-foot house built in 1989 has changed hands.

The property located at 255 Silver Creek Circle in Santa Rosa was sold on March 19, 2024, for $760,000, or $497 per square foot.

This single-story home has two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house comes with a two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,583 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 4,562-square-foot home at 6300 Meadowridge Drive in Santa Rosa sold in January 2024 for $1,087,500, a price per square foot of $238. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Meadowstone Drive in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 2,281-square-foot home was sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $460. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In October 2023, a 2,281-square-foot home on Meadowstone Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $985,000, a price per square foot of $432. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.