2-bedroom home sells for $789,000 in Monte Rio

A 2,084-square-foot house built in 1978 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 19638 Redwood Drive in Monte Rio was sold on July 6, 2023. The $789,000 purchase price works out to $379 per square foot. The layout of this two-story house includes two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 8,276 square feet.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.