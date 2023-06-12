2-bedroom home sells for $830,000 in Santa Rosa

The property located at 7627 Oak Leaf Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on May 26, 2023 for $830,000, or $492 per square foot. The house, built in 1976, has an interior space of 1,686 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 7,420-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Oak Trail Circle in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,671-square-foot home was sold for $694,000, a price per square foot of $415.

A 2,270-square-foot home at 9248 Oak Trail Circle in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $1,145,000, a price per square foot of $504.

In February 2023, a 1,870-square-foot home on Valley Oaks Place in Santa Rosa sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $455.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.