2-bedroom home sells for $900,000 in Petaluma

309 Bodega Avenue (Google Street View)

The historic property located at 309 Bodega Avenue in Petaluma was sold on March 27, 2024.

The $900,000 purchase price works out to $715 per square foot.

The house, built in 1900, has an interior space of 1,258 square feet.

This single-story house has two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. The property occupies a lot of 8,276 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,977-square-foot home at 16 Park Avenue in Petaluma sold in April 2023 for $950,000, a price per square foot of $481. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In October 2023, a 1,976-square-foot home on Brainerd Avenue in Petaluma sold for $1,220,000, a price per square foot of $617. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Upham Street in Petaluma in December 2023 a 1,320-square-foot home was sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $795. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

