2-bedroom home sells in Bodega Bay for $1.5 million

A house built in 1973 has changed hands. The property located at 20887 Heron Drive in Bodega Bay was sold on July 13, 2023. The purchase price was $1,457,000. This two-story home has two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the house features a single carport. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 6,534 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Heron Drive in Bodega Bay in January 2023 a 1,303-square-foot home was sold for $1,550,000, a price per square foot of $1,190. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 2,328-square-foot home on Loon Court in Bodega Bay sold for $2,305,000, a price per square foot of $990. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A 1,328-square-foot home at 434 Swan Drive in Bodega Bay sold in May 2023 for $1,230,000, a price per square foot of $926. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.