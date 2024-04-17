2-bedroom home sells in Bodega Bay for $1.9 million

A spacious, recently built house located at 5407 La Dia Court in Bodega Bay has a new owner.

The 2,293-square-foot property, built in 2018, was sold on March 27, 2024.

The $1,925,000 purchase price works out to $840 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and three baths. In addition, the house includes an attached three-car garage. The property sits on a 0.7-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,556-square-foot home at 350 Terra Verde in Bodega Bay sold in May 2023 for $1,675,000, a price per square foot of $1,076. The home has 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,164-square-foot home on El Camino Bella in Bodega Bay sold for $1,375,000, a price per square foot of $1,181. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Los Santos Drive in Bodega Bay in December 2023 a 2,680-square-foot home was sold for $1,749,000, a price per square foot of $653. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.